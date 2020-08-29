Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth Holmes Goodman, 89, Eastview

Kenneth Holmes Goodman, 89, of Eastview, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was retired from General Electric, where he worked for 37 years. He was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and was an active hunter, fisherman and farmer.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Laymond Goodman and Kenneth E. “Buddy” Goodman; his parents, Clive Walter and Sybil Florence Sadler Goodman; and four brothers, Walter Goodman, Harold Goodman, Jimmy Goodman and Teddy Goodman.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Carolyn M. Barnes Goodman; three daughters, Diana Kerr (Richard), Kelly Hatter (Todd) and Karen Mowen (Tim); three sons, Raymond Goodman (Becky), Clive Alan Goodman (Barbara) and Roy Goodman; two sisters, Mary Martin and Dorothy Barnes; two brothers, Doyle Goodman (Joyce) and Howard Goodman (Faye); 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at hte funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Lung Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

