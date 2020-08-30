Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Rita Reynolds Nally, 67, Loretto

Mary Rita Reynolds Nally, 67, of Loretto, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home. She was born July 21, 1953 in Marion County. She was a former employee of the old Fruit of the Loom factory in Campbellsville and Spring View Hospital. She enjoyed reading and helping out with events at the St. Joe Community center.

MARY RITA REYNOLDS NALLY

She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Reynolds; her mother, Anna Louise Thomas Reynolds Abell; her stepfather, Paul Abell; and her infant twin brother, Raymond Reynolds.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Billy Nally; one daughter, Julie Ann Grant (Kevin) of Knifley; one son, Jason Lee Nally (Rachel) of Louisville; two daughters, Mary Lou Brock (Keith) and Martha Alice Mattingly, both of Lebanon; five brothers, Michael Reynolds of Mount Washington, Jeff Reynolds (Judy) and Robbie Reynolds (Jane), both of Bardstown, Ken Reynolds of Louisville, and J. T. Reynolds (Kathy) of St. Joe; one granddaughter, Hazel Anna Nally; and one stepgrandson, Logan Grant.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Saint Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating Burial is in the Saint Joe Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joe Community Center c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.

Pallbearers are Jeff Reynolds, Robbie Reynolds, Michael Reynolds, Charles Thompson, Michael Nally and Trevor Mattingly.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-