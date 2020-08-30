Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Rebecca ‘Becky’ Kappel, 72, Lebanon Junction

Mary Rebecca “Becky” Kappel, 72, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Park Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Louisville. She was the former Rebecca Greenwell and a native of Louisville. She was 1965 graduate of Presentation Academy in Louisville and a 1990 graduate of Mid America College of Funeral Service. She also attended the University of Louisville.

She formerly served on the board of directors for the Bullitt County Red Cross and the Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce. She served two terms as President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Kentucky State Funeral Directors Association. She was also a member of the National Funeral Directors Association. She was a retired funeral director and embalmer. She was part owner of the Kappel Funeral Homes in Lebanon Junction and Boston where she and her loving husband, Tommy, worked the business for nearly 34 years. She was a member of the Bullitt County Women’s Club. She was a former member of the Lebanon Junction Lions Club. She also was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 72 in Lebanon Junction, where she was a former Worthy Matron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lena Yates Greenwell and Hubert Hinkle Greenwell; two sisters, Edna Marie Greenwell and Judith Ann Cassell and one brother, Ron Greenwell.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Thomas “Tommy” Kappel; two stepsons, Timothy W. (Beth) Kappel of Elizabethtown and Kelvin Thomas (Karen) Kappel of Mount Washington; three sisters, Sandy (Bob) Schaefer, Cathy (Mark) Feldkamp of Louisville and Terry (Woody) Wood of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Greenwell of Louisville and Denny (Peggy) Greenwell of Bardstown; four stepgrandchildren, Shelby Montana Layne (T.J.) of Ashland, Lauren Kappel, Hannah Kappel and Olivia Kappel, all of Elizabethtown and their mother and stepfather, Kim and Bobby Tabb; one brother-in-law, David Cassell of Louisville; several nieces and nephews; and her caregivers, Debbie Watson and Trish Belin.

The Mass of Resurrection is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to M.S. Association, Hosparus of Louisville, CASA of Bullitt County or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

