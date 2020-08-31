Posted by admin

Obituary: Jackson Raymond ‘Jacky’ Wheeler, 40, Elizabethtown

Jackson Raymond “Jacky” Wheeler, 40, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed handyman and mechanic that could fix anything. He also was a member of The Journey Church in Elizabethtown.

JACKSON RAYMOND “JACKY” WHEELER

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Walton “Sonny” and Gwin Carol Hines Wheeler; and one sister, Stacy Wheeler.

Survivors include his wife, Stacy Pearl Wheeler; five children, Randie Fleming, Brooklyn Pearl, Jacey Pearl, Bradley Pearl and Zachary Pearl; three sisters, Gail Lenz, Christy Wheeler and Shannon Heuser (Vince); four brothers, Jay Wheeler (Judy), Eric Wheeler (JeYoung), Dennis Wheeler (Donna) and Barry Wheeler (Jessica); 16 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-