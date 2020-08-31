Posted by admin

Obituary: Dr. Henry ‘Harry’ Stanislaus Spalding, 93, Bardstown

Dr. Henry “Harry” Stanislaus Spalding, 93, of Bardstown, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bardstown where he served his community proudly. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Prep High School. After high school, he attended seminary for three years before transferring to the University of Kentucky, where he earned his BA. He then obtained his medical degree from the University of Louisville.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion #121.

He practiced medicine in Shepherdsville for one year then in 1959, together with his brother, Dr. Charles Spalding, he founded the Family Medical Center in Bardstown. He was a Bardstown city councilman for 18 years, and served as mayor of Bardstown for five years. He also has helped to establish many significant memorials and museums in Bardstown as well as founding Old Bardstown Village. He served on the board of trustees of the Kentucky Medical Association. He served as chairman of the Rural Medical Scholarship Fund; served on the Kentucky Board of Education; and he was a board member and founding member in Colonial Health and Rehab in Bardstown.

He enjoyed playing bridge and reading, and he authored several books about local history. He loved to travel and shared many memorable trips, including annual family vacations and Navy football games, and countless family get togethers.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Edelen Spalding; two children, David Thomas Spalding and Catherine Haydon Spalding; his parents, Thomas William and Mary Frances Boone Spalding; and two brothers, Dr. Charles B. Spalding and Brother Thomas W. Spalding C.F.X.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tappan Spalding; three daughters, Frances Spalding (Paulo Kofuji) of Minneapolis, Minn., Anne (Steve) Leventer of Asheville, N.C., and Jeannie (Mike) Krimm of Meade County; four sons, Henry Miles Spalding (DG) of Louisville, John (Erin) Spalding of Bardstown, Bryant Spalding (Michael) of Louisville, and Lloyd Spalding (Donna) Spalding of Bardstown; two stepdaughters, Suzanne Butterfield and Heidi Tappan, both of Vermont; five stepsons, Jimmy Willett, Mike Willett, Jeff Willett, Gabe Willett, Kyle Willett and ex wife, Barbara Spalding who preceeded him in death; 15 grandchildren: Susie Kofuji, Yoko Kofuji, Sarah Leventer (Frank), Ashley Leventer, Martha Krimm, Ginny Cole (Ross), Emily Krimm, Mike Krimm, David Krimm, Anna Pace (Matt), Ben Spalding, Joe Spalding, Leroy Spalding, Benjamin Ballard, Grant Spalding, and Isaac Spalding; four great-grandchildren, Elly Cole, Jude Krimm, Lila Pace, and Charlotte Capogna; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral conducted by the Rev. Terry Bradshaw, followed by burial at St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is private at the families’ request due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations go to Old Bardstown Village.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

