Posted by admin

Obituary: Kinsley Irene Medley, infant

Kinsley Irene Medley, the infant daughter of Amber Hale, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hosptial. She was born July 18, 2020, at Flaget Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James “Tony” Medley and Tony Hale.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one sister, Skyler Medley of Buffalo; her maternal grandmother, Kimberly Hale of Elizabethtown; her paternal grandmother and stepgrandfather, Lisa and Robert Bunnell of Bardstown; her paternal great-grandparents Doris Ellis and Betty Medley both of Bardstown.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-