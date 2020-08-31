Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Thursday, Friday added just 6 new cases to Nelson County total

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 — As of Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Nelson County had a total of 330 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two people were hospitalized as of Friday for treatment of the virus, and 48 were isolated at home. Two hundred and seventy-eight of the county’s COVID cases have recovered.

On Friday, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported four new cases in Nelson County.

These new cases involved:

a 35-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 29-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

and a 25-year-old Bardstown man.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, the district reported two new COVID-19 cases.

Those cases involved:

a 9-year-old Bardstown boy;

and a 31-year-old Bardstown man.

The totals from the five other counties in the Lincoln Trail District will be reported on in Monday’s COVID-19 update.

-30-