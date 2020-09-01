Posted by admin

Sidebottom: County will have ‘several’ polling locations for Nov. 3 election

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 — Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom advised Nelson Fiscal Court Tuesday that she is awaiting on final approval of the plans for the upcoming general election here in Nelson County.

Sidebottom said there will be several polling places scattered around the county on election day, giving voters the ability to vote that day without driving into Bardstown.

For those who don’t wish to vote in person, they can request an absentee ballot at the online portal, www.govoteky.com. The process of applying has been improved and clarified on the website, she said.

EARLY VOTING. In-person early voting will start on Oct. 13th at the Nelson County Public Library and run through Nov. 2, 2020, the day before the General Election. There will be no voting machines set up at the clerks office this time.

The library has agreed to offer a secured room with adequate security in place. Clerk’s office employees will be on hand at the library polling location which will be open normal business hours most days, but late — until 5:30 p.m. — on Thursdays and 8-noon on Saturdays.

ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS. If voters aren’t comfortable using the internet to request an absentee ballot, they may call the clerk’s office directly to request one, Sidebottom said.

While the ballots can be mailed back, the clerk’s office also has a secure drop box on the front of the building facing East Stephen Foster Avenue for those who don’t wish to use the postal service.

Sidebottom said she expects there will be a heavy volume of mail-in ballots this election.

She said they are looking for additional poll workers to work the polls on election day. New poll workers will be assigned to help experienced poll workers, she said.

As soon as the state approves the county board of elections plans, the public and media will be advised.

Watts told the court he plans to vote early at the public library this election.

In other action, the court:

— approved a plan to request Kenvirons Inc. of Frankfort to provide professional engineering services for the county’s landfill operation.

— heard that county garbage pickup will run one day late next week due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday. Friday’s garbage will be picked up on next Saturday.

