Obituary: Mary ‘Therese’ Morris, 68, Raywick

Mary “Therese” Morris, 68, of Raywick, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Spring View Hospital after a brief illness. She was one of 10 children of the late John Tyler and Emma Therese Miles Morris Sr. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended Marion County Industries for several years. She had been a resident of Cedars of Lebanon for seven years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one nephew, Jason Morris.

Survivors include four sisters, Betty (Jim) Medley of Springfield, Lucy (Tony) O’Bryan, Myrtle Hutchins and Kay Morris all of Bardstown; five brothers, John (Joyce) Morris of Bardstown, David (Melvina) Morris, Alvin (Judy) Morris and Paul (Jeannie) Morris all of Raywick, and Ned (Joyce) Morris of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews also survive.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to The Marion County Association for the Handicapped, 1795 Campbellsville Road, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required and social distances and hand washing is encouraged. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

