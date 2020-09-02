Posted by admin

Obituary: Harold Lee Boblitt, 78, Lebanon Junction

Harold Lee Boblitt, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. He was a telephone company subcontractor, a member of the Bullitt County Rod and Gun Club and the former owner of Harold’s Harbor Pay Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mary Ruth Thompson Boblitt; and one stepson, David Tibbs.

Survivors include three daughters, Lynn Simpson (Tommy), Debbie Boblitt and Dana Boblitt (Greg); two sons, Damon Boblitt and Darrell Boblitt; two stepsons, Shawn Tibbs (Sherri) and James Hanson (Shannon); one sister, Lois Miracle (Clarence); three brothers, Donnie Boblitt, James (Ruth Ann) Boblitt and Wayne (Jean) Boblitt; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-granchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the lake, 575 Highway 434 in Lebanon Junction with private burial in the Boblitt Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the lake.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

