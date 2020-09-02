Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul Keith Marksbury, 60, Clarkson

Paul Keith Marksbury, 60, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 8, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Donald Dewayne and Carolyn Sue Hagan Marksbury. He was a self-employed flooring installer and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, April Hendren; four 4 sons, Brandon (Nicole) Huff of Louisville, Paul Keith Marksbury Jr. of LaGrange, Scott (Miranda) Marksbury of Louisville, and Landon James Marksbury of Clarkson; two sisters, Martha (Rick) McLin and Penny Marksbury, both of Louisville; two brothers, Jimmy Marksbury and Tim (Joanne) Marksbury, both of Louisville; and 11 grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, and after 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions for funeral expenses.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

