Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health department reports 5 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 — Five new Nelson County COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 390 since the number of cases were first tracked in March 2020.

The new cases involve:

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 38-year-old Bardstown man;

a 33-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 47-year-old Cox’s Creek man.

As of Wednesday, two county residents were hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Eighty-three people are currently quarantining at home, and 303 of the county’s 390 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County by the district health department. One county resident is currently hospitalized; 20 cases are isolated at home, and 153 of the county’s 179 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Washington County. Three county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 17 people are quarantined at home, and 107 of the county’s 128 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in LaRue County. One county resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 10 people are quarantined at home, and 93 of the county’s 105 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County. Four county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 82 people are quarantined at home, and 854 of the county’s 948 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County. Thirteen residents are quarantined at home, and 136 of the county’s 152 cases have recovered. No residents are currently hospitalized.

-30-