Bloomfield man injured in early Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 — A Bloomfield man suffered multiple injuries early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Bloomfield Road.

According to a press release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Dalyn Cecil, 34, of Bloomfield, was operating a Ford Mustang at about 5:46 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree line.

Cecil sustained multiple injuries in the crash. He was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and then transported to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment of his injuries.

NCSO Deputies Reece Riley and Levi Preston investigated the crash.

