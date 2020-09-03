Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Nicole ‘Nikki’ Adams, 30, Bardstown

Patricia Nicole “Nikki” Adams, 30, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Nelson County. She was born Aug. 17, 1990, in Louisville. She was a 2008 graduate of Nelson County High School, and of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark Rogers and Trina Adams.

She is survived by one son, Raylan Adams of Bardstown; three sisters, Miranda Rogers, Tabitha Greathouse, and Kayla Casey; five brothers, Frank Adams, Brandon Harrell, Justin Adams, Tyler Casey, and Jacob Casey; her maternal grandmother who raised her, Patricia Stamper of Louisville; her maternal grandfather who raised her, Mike Harrell of Bardstown; her paternal grandparents, Lee and Clara Jean Rogers of New Haven; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Victor Bramlett officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions will go toward her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

