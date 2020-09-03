Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Andrew McGuire, 77, Boston

James “Jim” Andrew McGuire, 77, of Boston, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Lebanon Junction and a life-long member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction. He was a 1967 graduate of Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Md. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, coach, contractor, mentor, and adopted father to many.

JAMES “JIM” ANDREW MCGUIRE

If the measure of a man is to be judged by the legacy he left behind, he passed rich beyond any earthly wealth. All knew him as a dedicated family man who loved unconditionally.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin and Hazel Elizabeth Wise McGuire; his wife Sharon Beckman McGuire; and one sister, Carol Ann McGuire.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Phillips McGuire; three daughters, Laura (Scott) Holt of Chaplin, Rebekah (Donald) Dye and Gretchen (Jason) Boone, both of Boston; one son, John (Samantha) McGuire of Lebanon Junction; three sisters Jane (James) Crawford of Boston, and Theresa Boone and Susan (Cecil) Mattingly, both of St. Simons Island, Ga.; three brothers, Joe (Connie) McGuire and Pat (Cheri) McGuire, both of Boston, and Tom (Nancy) McGuire of Louisville; seven grandchildren Paige Holt (Cole) Cissell, Zachary Holt, Stone and Sawyer Boone, Ashton McGuire, Vivian Dye and Mattie James McGuire; and two great-grandchildren, Clayton Cissell and Annalee Cissell.

The Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Benedict Catholic Church or Hospice of Nelson County.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-