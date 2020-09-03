Posted by admin

Obituary: Bettina Gaye ‘Tina’ Todd, 72, Bardstown

Bettina Gaye “Tina” Todd, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 4, 1948, in Hopkinsville to the late James Buford and Patricia Lee Pickering Todd. She was a retired teacher for the Nelson County Board of Education where she was very involved in school plays especially at Eli Brown Elementary and Nelson County High School. She was famous for running the hospitality room at Nelson County High for regular season, district and regional games. She was also a costume designer and seamstress for the Stephen Foster Story. Sh was a member of the Nelson County Retired Teachers Association and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Todd.

She is survived by two sisters, Elise (Wallace) Starling of Horn Lake, Miss. and Linda Todd of Lexington; one a brother, William “Bill” (Judy) Todd of Hopkinsville; one niece, Katey (Brian) McCabe; one nephew, Dalton Starling; and many dear friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Central time Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bettina Todd Memorial Fund for the Nelson County School Systems Theater and Drama Departments.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

