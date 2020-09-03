Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Leon Dodson, 84, Bardstown

Joseph Leon Dodson, 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Washington County to the late Will and Ella Mae Squires Duncan, but was raised by his parents, Howard L. and Beatrice Dodson. He was a self-employed cleaning contractor, a former employee of Nu-Kote International, a member of St. John AME Zion Methodist Church, Euclid Masonic Lodge #13 and American Legion Post 167.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta Dodson; one sister, Anna Faye McCraney; and three brothers, Leroy Duncan, James William Duncan and Robert Duncan.

He is survived by two daughters, Shonna (Joey) Sheckles and Kimberly (Kenny) Linton, both of Bardstown; one sister, Sherry (Elmer) Copeland of Bardstown; and four grandchildren, Jo’Leonne, Lindsey, McKenzie, and Brant; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

