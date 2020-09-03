Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Ellsworth Moreland, 88, Vine Grove

Robert Ellsworth Moreland, 88, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. He was retired from the U.S. Treasury, where he was a CPA for the federal court. He also was a former member of the Kiwanis Club and was a former member of the Interfaith Chapel in Silver Springs, Md., where he was the former treasurer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Faye Minckler Moreland; his parents, Robert Ellsworth Moreland, Sr. and Edith Coffey; and one brother-in-law, William Wood.

Survivors include three sons, Robert Moreland (Christine) of Vienna, Va., James Moreland (Wendy) of San Antonio, Texas, and Dean Moreland (Katy) of Vine Grove; one sister, Ruth Wood; six grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Timothy, Thomas, Kristen and Dayton; and two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Leif.

The memorial service is Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Interfaith Chapel in Silver Springs, Md.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

