COVID-19 update: District health dept. reports 8 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 — Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Thursday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

One county resident is hospitalized for treatement of COVID-19. Eighty people are currently isolated at home, and 310 of the county’s 394 cases have recovered. Three county residents have died due to the virus.

The eight new cases released Thursday include:

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 37-year-old Bardstown man;

a 51-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 15-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 37-year-old Bardstown man;

a 12-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 45-year-old Bardstown man;

a 13-year-old Bardstown girl.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County by the district health department. One Marion County resident remains hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19; 19 people are quarantined at home. One hundred and 56 of the county’s 181 cases have recovered. Five county residents have died due to the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday in Washington County. Three county residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Seventeen people are isolated at home, and 109 of the county’s 130 cases have recovered. One county resident has died due to the virus.

LARUE COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County. One county resident remains hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Eleven county residents are quarantined at home, while 95 of the county’s 108 cases have recovered. One county resident has died of the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County. Four county residents are hospitalized; 81 people are quarantined at home. Eight-hundred and 65 of the county’s 958 cases have recovered. Eight county residents have died of the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Three new cases were reported Thursday in Meade County. Thirteen people are quarantined at home. One-hundred and thirty-eight of the county’s 154 cases have recovered. No county residents are currently hospitalized. Three county residents have died due to the virus.

