Obituary: Joann Greer, 75, Bloomfield

Joann Greer, 75, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Baptist Healthcare in Louisville. She was born Aug. 30, 1945, in Louisville to the late Robert Earl and Audrey Williams Hatfield. She was a former cook for Kurtz Restaurant. She was a home health caregiver and loved horses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Greer Sr.; and one brother, Frank Ray Hatfield.

She is survived by one daughter, Glenna Greer of Louisville; two sons, Marvin Greer Jr. of Louisville and Scott (Judy Combs) Greer of Raywick; three sisters, Freda Matheny of Louisville, Doris Jean (Charles) Vannoy of Hodgenville and Linda (Glenn) Carey of Gregory, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Ashley Greer and Joseph Greer.

Following Joann’s wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

