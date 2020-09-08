Posted by admin

City sewer project to close west end of Pottershop Loop effective Tuesday, Sept. 8

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s engineering department advises that the west end of Pottershop Loop from Springfield Rd US150 to 315 Pottershop Loop will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as part of the City of Bardstown’s Rowan Creek Sewer Project.

Motorists are asked to use the east end of Pottershop Loop to access Pottershop Road.

Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, Sept. 10th. The road will be closed from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will open up at the end of each work day.

You may contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, 502-348-5947 with any questions or concerns.

-30-