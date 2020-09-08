Posted by admin

Sewer rehab project to close one block of North 4th St. starting Tuesday, Sept. 8

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 — The city’s rehabilitation of the sewer system downtown is continuing. Seven Seas Construction is replacing manholes and piping downtown.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, North Fourth Street between West Broadway and West Brashear will be closed until further notice.

Efforts will be made to maintain local residents’ access where possible. You may contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, 502-348-5947 with any questions or concerns.

-30-