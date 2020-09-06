Posted by admin

Garbage collection routes delayed one day due to Labor Day holiday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 — The Labor Day holiday this Monday means that garbage collection routes next week will be run one day late in both the City of Bardstown and the county.

Garbage will be collected Tuesday, September 8th through Saturday, September 12th.

Bardstown City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in observance of the holiday.

If you have any questions about garbage collection in the City of Bardstown, call City Hall at (502) 348-5947. If you have questions about garbage collection in the county, contact the Nelson County Landfill, (502) 348-1876.

-30-