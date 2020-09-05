Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Lena ‘Ann’ McNally, 91

Anna Lena “Ann” McNally, 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, peacefully at Signature Healthcare North Hardin. She was born May 26, 1929, in Winchester to W. I. and Willie Mae Ray Barker.

She was an ambitious business woman and took over as president/CEO of The Credit Bureau of Hardin County in 1962 which was started by her parents in the mid 1940’s. In 1979 she was voted Business Woman of the Year by the Elizabethtown Business and Professional Women’s Club and was very active in the community, serving as acting city clerk in the late 1950’s.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward P. Burgess Sr.; her husband John W. McNally Jr.; three brothers Eugene Barker, James Barker and Tommy Barker; one sister-in-law, Katherine Pottinger Barker; one grandson, Jonathan Burgess.

She is survived by four sons, Edward “Eddie” Burgess Jr. (Kathy), Bruce Burgess (Linda),

David Burgess (Carolyn), and John McNally III (Lisa); Stacha Burgess and Linda Burgess whom she always referred to and considered her daughters; one sister-in-law, Ida May Barker;

six grandchildren, Vanessa Burgess Harris, Danna Coppage Proudfoot, Carrie Burgess Painter, Dakota Coppage, Alayna McNally and Alyssa McNally; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two dear friends, Lois Slinker and Gabriele Medley (Mike).

Cremation has been chosen with a Celebration of Life planned for family and friends at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

