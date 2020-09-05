Posted by admin

Obituary: Roger Allen Hutchens Sr., 90, Boston

Roger Allen Hutchens Sr., 90, of Boston, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown Rehabilitation Center. He was a self-employed brick mason by trade.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Juanita Hutchens; one daughter, Rose Smalley; his parents, Elmer Lee Dobson and Iona Hutchens; and two brothers, Oscar Arnold and Butch Arnold.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Price (Gene) and Rita Hutchens; three sons, Roger ”Corky” Hutchens Jr., (Marilyn), Charles Hutchens (Crystal), and Patrick Hutchens (Karen); three sisters, Shirley Barr, Belle Miles and Dora Arnold; two brothers, Michael Arnold and Walter Eugene Arnold; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

