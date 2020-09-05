Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports nine new cases Friday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 — Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. One county resident is hospitalized. Eighty-two people are isolated at home. Three-hundred and seventeen of the county’s 403 cases have recovered.

The nine new cases involve:

a 25-year-old New Haven woman;

a 26-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 26-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 49-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 63-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 13-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 20-year-old Bardstown man;

a 45-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman.

MARION COUNTY. Seven new cases were reported Friday in Marion County by the district health department. Twenty-one people are isolated at home, and 161 of the county’s 188 cases have recovered. Five county residents have died due to the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. No new cases were reported Friday in Washington County. Three county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Sixteen people are isolated at home; 110 of the county’s 130 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in LaRue County. One county resident is hospitalized due to the virus. Eleven people are isolated at home, and 97 of the county’s 110 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday. Five people are hospitalized as of Friday; 80 people are isolated at home. Eight hundred and seventy-five of the county’s 968 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 cases was reported Friday by the district health department. Thirteen people are isolated at home. One hundred and thirty-nine of the county’s 155 cases have recovered.

