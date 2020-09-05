Posted by admin

Obituary: Bean Claywell Jr., 61, Bardstown

Bean Claywell Jr., 61, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born on July 28, 1959, in Chicago. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 288, and was a self-employed floor layer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Sr. and Darlene Claywell.

He is survived by one son, Michael Claywell of Bardstown; two sisters, Ruby (Amer) Zegar of Plainfield, Ill., and Debbie (Rick) McMahen of Riddick, Ill.; one brother, Walter Claywell of Willow Springs, Ill.; three nephews, Nick Claywell, Joshua Zegar, and Kyle Zegar; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

