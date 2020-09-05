Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary E. ‘Tootie’ Bryan, 88, New Haven

Mary E. “Tootie” Bryan, 88, of New Haven, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and a former employee of the old sewing factory and Nukote in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Gant; her loving husband, Jimmy Bryan; one sister, Evelyn Bryan; and five brothers, James Gant, Eugene Gant, Leroy Gant, Earl Gant, and Sam Gant.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Mouser (Fred); one sister-in-law, Ella Gant; four grandchildren, Shannon Thompson (Alan), Bryan Mouser (Ashleigh), Alicia Greenwell (John), and Kelly Mouser; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to St. Catherine School.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangments.

