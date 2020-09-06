Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Garman, 85, formerly of Elizabethtown

Kenneth Eugene Garman, 85, of Summersville, formerly of Elizabethtown, died peacefully the evening of Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home, less than two weeks before what would have been his 86th birthday.

KENNETH EUGENE GARMAN

He was born in Elizabethtown to Raymond and Clara Scott Garman. He was Kentucky’s largest beekeeper for many years, doing all the work by himself until late in his career. Ken was a beekeeper for nearly 60 years. His beekeeping started as a small hobby as a young man, while he worked for the local newspaper, later making a full time living solely off beekeeping. He was a good friend of Walter Kelley, and Earl also at Kelley’s, one of the founding forefathers of Kentucky beekeeping. In early years he was very active in the Kentucky Beekeepers Association, serving as president for a short time. For years he was also known to work the booth, and furnish honey, at the Kentucky State Fair. He was a kind man, very generous with his time as he mentored many new beeks. He was a friend to bees, always saying “every bee matters” as he gently would replace a frame back into a hive. We lost a world of knowledge of beekeeping, honey flow, bee plants, and a true friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Scott Garman, who died June 2016; and his parents.

He is survived by his loving dog, Kenna and numerous friends.

The graveside service is noon Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kevin Kenady and Pastor Fred Kelly officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.

Expressions of sympathy may take form in contributions to the Kentucky State Beekeepers Association, 590 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Unit 664, Radcliff, KY 40159.

Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

