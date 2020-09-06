Posted by admin

Obituary: Falisha Maddox, 45, Bardstown

Falisha Maddox, 45, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 5, 1975, in Fort Knox. She was an employee for Food For Mood.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Miller; and grandmother, Pauline Lanham.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Bill Bill Maddox of Bardstown; two daughters, Jacklyn (Brian Dunn) Williams and Cheyenne Maddox; two sons, Donald Cox and Dylan Cox; one sister, Cheves Miller; one brother, James Miller; four stepchildren, LaBrison Maddox, LaBrent Maddox, Marcus Maddox, and Derrick Maddox; six grandchildren, Nevaeh Williams, Carson Fuller, Jerrick Maddox, Gianna Maddox, Anyia Spalding, and Adrian Cox; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Scott officating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

