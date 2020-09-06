Posted by admin

Obituary: Karen T. Cecil, 63, Bardstown

Karen T. Cecil, 63, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 20, 1956, in Bardstown to Ernest and Nelda Faye Corbin Judd. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved music, nature, taking pictures and being around her family.

KAREN T. CECIL

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nelda Faye Corbin Judd; and one brother, Ricky Judd.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Donald “Donnie” Cecil; two daughters, Jessica (Robbie) Lucas of Hodgenville and Tiffany Thompson of Louisville; three stepsons, Michael Todd (Beth) Cecil, Scotty Cecil and Chris Cecil, all of Bardstown; her father, Ernest Judd of Pensacola, Fla.; two sisters, Debbie (Charlie) Brown of Pensacola, Fla. and Sharon (Marlin) Goff of Louisville; one brother, Glen (Janice Downs) Judd of Bardstown; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In following with her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

A Memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

