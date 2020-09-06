Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Philip Bradshaw, 75, Loretto

Joseph Philip Bradshaw, 75, of Loretto, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home. He was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Marion County. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He prayed devoutly and enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and spending time with family.

JOSEPH PHILIP BRADSHAW

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kelly Bradshaw Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; eight siblings, his twin, Phyllis Likes, Verna Caldwell, Andrew Bradshaw, Kelly Bradshaw Jr., Clayton Bradshaw, Maxine Nalley, and Robert Gene Bradshaw.

Survivors include seven sisters, Norita Thompson of Loretto, Rosemary Leake of Mount Washington, Janice Thompson (Donnie) of Loretto, Wanda Culver of Bardstown, Darnell Hardin (Jerry) of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, and Judy Bland (Pat) of Lebanon.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with his nephew, the Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-