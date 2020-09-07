Posted by admin

Obituary: John L. ‘Larry’ Walker, 79, Bardstown

JOHN L. “LARRY” WALKER, K4KZA

John L. “Larry” Walker, 79, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home. He was a graduate and huge fan of Eastern Kentucky University. He was a former English teacher at Bardstown High School, a former principal at St. Rose Elementary, Fredericksburg Elementary, Springfield Middle and Washington County Elementary Schools. He was a Christian and a gun enthusiast.

He was a longtime licensed Amateur Radio operator who was a mentor to dozens of people making their way into that fascinating hobby. He was a longtime supporter and founding member of the Kentucky Amateur Radio Society. He held his ham license for decades, and was assigned the callsign K4KZA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Vascoe and Mona Cledith Wyatt Walker.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie (Terry) Skaggs of Cox’s Creek; two grandchildren, Clayton (Emily) Thomas of Elizabethtown and Allie Thomas; and one great-granddaughter Alina.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-