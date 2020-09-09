Posted by admin

Taylorsville woman injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday near Bloomfield

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 — A Taylorsville woman was injured early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Springfield Road near Bloomfield.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Nelson County EMS and the Northeast Nelson Fire Department were dispatched at about 12:53 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, to the 26 mile marker on Springfield Road near Bloomfield for a single-vehicle accident.

Officers determined that a 1998 Lexus traveling south on Springfield Road ran off the roadway and flipped. The Lexus was operated by Brenda Kaye Stump, age unknown, of Taylorsville.

Stump was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS for non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Deputy W. Wetzel of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.

-30-