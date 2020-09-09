Posted by admin

Obituary: Arlin ‘Bud’ Hobbs, 85, Bloomfield

Arlin “Bud” Hobbs, 85, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Chaplin to the late Robert and Lillie Mae Bowman Hobbs. He was a farmer, a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church and Bloomfield Masonic Lodge #57 F&AM. He loved woodworking and playing the guitar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Adelaide Sauls; and one granddaughter, Lindsay Marie Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Crume Hobbs; two sons, Terry (Jackie) Hobbs of Bloomfield and Gary (Barbie) Hobbs of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley) Hobbs, Tyler Hobbs, Christopher (Brandy) Hobbs, Justin Hobbs and Lauren (Matt) Cecil; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Flaget Cancer Center.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

