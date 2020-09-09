Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Lynn Greenwell, 61, Boston

Nancy Lynn Greenwell, 61, of Boston, died Tuesday, Sept. 08, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 19, 1958, in Rantoul, Ill., to the late David Lee and Eleanor Grace Wales Hall. She was a former LPN for the University of Louisville Hospital and Audubon Hospital and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Ed” Greenwell; one son, Steve (Emma) Hall of Bardstown; one grandchild, Lauren Bryan; and one great-grandchild, Oakley Bryan.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

