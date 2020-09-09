Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 13 new cases Tuesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 — Nelson County had 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to Lincoln Trail, no Nelson County residents are currently hospitalized for the virus. Ninety people are isolated at home, and 325 of the total 429 cases have recovered.

The 13 new cases Tuesday involve:

an 18-year-old individual from Bardstown;

an 11-year-old Cox’s Creek girl;

a 47-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 39-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 15-year-old Cox’s Creek girl;

a 20-year-old Bardstown man;

a 73-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 22-year-old Bardstown man;

a 53-year-old New Hope man;

a 34-year-old Bardstown man;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 78-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 16-year-old Bardstown boy.

Image courtesy of the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

NELSON COUNTY RATED “ACCELERATED SPREAD.” According to the Lincoln Trail District website, Nelson County’s rate of new COVID-19 infections continues to push Nelson County into the “Accelerated Spread” category, which means we have 10 to 25 new cases per 100,000 population reported on a weekly average.

This is the second highest rating the state uses when tracking COVID-19 cases. Surrounding counties in the Lincoln Trail area are rated as “Community Spread,” which means a 7-day average of 1 to 10 new cases per 100,000 population.

Nine Kentucky counties are rated as “Critical,” with 7-day new case averages of more than 25 cases per 100,000 population.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website.

MARION COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Tuesday in Marion County by the district health department. One Marion County resident is hospitalized for the virus. Six people are currently quarantined at home, and 162 of the county’s 194 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. No new cases were reported in Washington County on Tuesday. Three county residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. Seventeen people are quarantined at home, and 113 of the county’s 134 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Tuesday in LaRue County. One county resident remains hospitalized due to the virus, and nine people are quarantining at home.

HARDIN COUNTY. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hardin County on Tuesday by the regional health department. Four county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and 84 people are quarantined at home.

MEADE COUNTY. No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meade County on Tuesday, and no Meade County residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Fourteen people are quarantined at home.

-30-