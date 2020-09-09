Posted by admin

Obituary: David Lee Fendley 73, Shepherdsville

David Lee Fendley 73, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1946 in Prospect to William Hayden and Gracie Marie (Owens) Fendley.

He was a lifelong member of the Zoneton Masonic Lodge #964 and Eastern Star. He was passionate about the men he called his brothers. He loved being a mechanic, he loved life regardless if he was behind the wheel of his old Ford pickup truck, a dump truck, a wrecker, or a rollback, he always made the best of it. He never met a stranger and he saw good in everyone. He always will be remembered for all of his jokes, his ready smile and his unbounding goodwill and kindness.

He will live on in the hearts of all that knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his best friend and beloved wife Jeanie Fendley; three daughters, Julie (Lawrence) White, Becky (Jamey) Snyder and Cora Jean Fendley; one stepson, J.R. (Jillian) Cox; five grandchildren Alex, Hayden, Miranda, Caleb, and Gabby; and his beloved brother and sister’s, his very good friends that he considered family and a host of family and friends.

The Masonic Ceremony is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

