City’s sewer utility rehab work to close N. Fourth, West Brashear on Thursday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s project to replace sewer manholes and piping in downtown is continuing to make progress.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, starting at 7 a.m., the utility work will close North Fourth Street between Maidens Alley and West Brashear Avenue.

The utility work will then move on to close West Brashear Ave. between North Fifth Street and North Third Street, as well as closing North Fourth St. between West Brashear and West Beall streets starting at 10 a.m.

Efforts will be made to maintain local residents’ access where possible. You may contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, 502-348-5947 with any questions or concerns.

