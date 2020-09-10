Posted by admin

Obituary: Lois ‘Boo Boo’ Linton, 58, Bardstown

Lois “Boo Boo” Linton, 58, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 15, 1961, in Bardstown. She was a former employee for American Greetings and Life Care Center. She accepted Christ early in life, and was a lifelong member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by one son, DeAngelo Linton; her parents, Charles W. Linton and Nannie Linton Thompson; and two sisters, Patricia “Bally” Bishop and Chrisandra “Blister” Linton.

She is survived by and left to mourn by one daughter, Shaunessy Linton; her partner of 27 years, Hiran Garcia-Boente; four sisters, Elizabeth Mason, Amy Jenkins, Betty Mason, and Doris Linton, all of Bardstown; granddaughter, Kyndall Linton; two special nephews, Isaiah Linton, and Troyan Burton; one niece, Patricia Burton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe M. Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

