Obituary: Everett McKim, 73, Clarksville, Ind.

Everett McKim, 73, of Clarksville, Ind., formerly of Jeffersonville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Robley Rex VA Hospital. He was born Sept. 7, 1947, in Corydon, Ind., and was a locksmith who owned McKim Locksmith in Jeffersonville. He loved all automobiles, and was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by one son, Johnny McKim; and his parents, Donald and Jacie McKim.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia McKim; one step-son, Steven Donovan Helton; two sisters, Karen (Bobby) Embry and Cindy (Rob) Wild; two brothers, Burrell (Phyllis) McKim and Lester P. McKim; step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Marie Helton; nephews and nieces, Troy Embry, Perry Banet, Brent McKim, and April McKim; along with an aunt, uncle, and several cousins.

Cremation was chosen.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

