Obituary: Big Jimmie Crask, 43, Bardstown

Big Jimmie Crask, 43, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born May 8, 1977, in Nelson County. He was a self-employed mechanic and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

BIG JIMMIE CRASH

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Crask; two sisters, Brenda Crask and Dana Marie Crask; and his maternal grandmother, Gracie Watson.

He is survived by one daughter, Hollie Crask of Bardstown; his mother, Janie Crask of New Haven; one sister, Becky (David) Wimsett of New Haven; four brothers, Cliff (Ericka) Crask and Glen Taylor, both of Bardstown, Danny Taylor of Cox’s Creek, and John Taylor of Louisville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

