Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 11 new cases at Nelson County Jail reported on Thursday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 — Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County on Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Eleven of the new cases announced Thursday were the results of testing conducted Tuesday this week at the Nelson County Jail.

One Nelson County resident is currently hospitalized for treatment due to the virus; 99 people are currently quarantined where they live. Of the county’s 447 cases, 344 have recovered.

The new cases announced Thursday involve:

a 5-year-old Cox’s Creek boy;

a 53-year-old Bardstown man;

a 76-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

At the Nelson County Jail, the new cases there involve:

a 25-year-old man;

a 26-year-old man;

a 31-year-old woman;

a 48-year-old man;

a 28-year-old woman;

a 38-year-old man;

a 42-year-old man;

a 40-year-old man;

a 37-year-old man;

a 39-year-old man;

a 36-year-old woman.

MARION COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County. Five county residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Twenty-three people are isolated at home, and 165 of the county’s 200 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Washington County by the district health department. One county resident remains hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 15 people are isolated at home. One hundred and twenty of the county’s 137 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County by the district health department. One county resident is hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 119 cases, 104 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County. Nine county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 91 people are isolated at home. Nine hundred and fourteen of the county’s 1,023 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Meade County by the district health department. One county resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 19 people are isolated at home. One hundred and forty-two of the county’s 165 cases have recovered.

-30-