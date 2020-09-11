Posted by admin

Obtiuary: Carolyn Elaine Mattingly, 71, Cox’s Creek

Carolyn Elaine Mattingly, 71, of Cox’s Creek, returned to the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was the former Carolyn Thompson, a retired employee of the Nelson County School System, and a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Thelma Brown Thompson; and her son-in-law, Ray Laswell.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Mattingly; one daughter, Shannon Laswell; one son, Shane Mattingly (Rhonda); two sisters, Brenda Bishop and Deanie Conder; five grandchildren, Wyatt Marshall, Megan Marshall, Madison Crowe, Austin Mattingly, and Jordan Mattingly; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Lyvers, Aubree and Lincoln Guest.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the church.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

