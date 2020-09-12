Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Earl ‘Tommy’ Green Jr., 86, Holy Cross

Thomas Earl “Tommy” Green Jr., 86, of Holy Cross, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Holy Cross. He was a farmer and retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 47 years of service. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Nelson County Cattleman’s Association.

He was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Cross Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a quiet family man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of farming, attending his grandchildren’s ball games, and testing his luck at the casino. He was always there and ready to help if his family or community needed him, always putting others first. He had a strong work ethic like most have not seen. Slow and steady was his motto!

He was preceded in death by one son, Austin Thomas Green (2014); his parents, Thomas Earl Green and Mary Amy Lyvers Green; one sister, Monica Young; and two brothers, Jimmy Green and Cyril Green.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ginger Ford Green; six daughters, Vivian Fetner (Harold) of Decatur, Ala., Betty Smith of Frankfort, Sara Durbin (Tim) of New Haven, Amy Walls (G.B.) of Bardstown, Rachael Green of Holy Cross and Ann Green (Derek Porter) of Nashville; four sons, Steve Green (Karen) and Emmett Green (Rene), both of Holy Cross, Travis Green of Cincinnati and Noel Green of Lancaster; one sister, Lila Gehrky of Louisville; 23 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are grandson, Jared Green, Cody Green, Dominic Green, Chris Fetner, Jacob Green, Weston Green, Kyle Raley, Dylan Raley, Lucas Raley and Ryan Durbin; Honorary Pallbearer is his grandson, infant Harbor Porter.

Memorial donations may go to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004 or Flaget Cancer Center, 4359 New Shepherdsville Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

