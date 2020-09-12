Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara A. Davis, 80, New Haven

Barbara A. Davis, 80, of New Haven, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Mary 27, 1940, in Grayson County. She was a retired as a bus driver for Nelson County and Bardstown Schools. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her yard, going to yard sales and thrift stores. She was a devoted Christian, and a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruby Bratcher; and one nephew, Mark Gruber.

She is survived by her husband, James Davis of New Haven; one daughter, Rhonda (Charles) Hagan of Bloomfield; two sons, Dennis Davis of Bardstown and Craig (Tiffanie) Davis of New Haven; one sister, Linda Marcum of Elizabethtown; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Goodlett officaiting. Burial is in the Yeaman Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nelson County Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

