Obituary: Walter Norton, 96, Bardstown

Walter Norton, 96, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Hardin Baptist Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1924, in Cleveland. He was a retired manufacturing engineer for American Greetings, a graduate of East High School in Cleveland, a graduate of Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, a retired Air Force Veteran, and a volunteer for Civil Air Patrol. He was a former board member of Bardstown-Nelson County Air Board, played alto saxophone for The Shiners Band, and River Cities Concert Band. He loved to play golf, and was a member of Bardstown Optimist Club, and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he was an Elder Emeritus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold P. and Margaret A. Norton; and one sister, Dorothy Ruth Fox.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joan Norton of Bardstown; one daughter, Karen (Greg) Norrid of Elkton, Kentucky; two sons, Timothy (Debra) Wigger of Shawnee, Kan., and Keith H. Norton of Minneapolis, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Sidney Goodman, T.C. Wigger, Tyler Wigger, Miranda Norton, Laura Norton, Mary Norton, Carson Cunningham, and Corbin Cunningham; and two great-grandchildren, Colton Wigger, and Skyler Goodman.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Optimist Club, Kosair Charities, or KY Cornerstone Ministries in care of First Christian Church (D.O.C.).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

