Obituary: Yvonne Sue ‘Bonnie’ Masden, 83, Louisville

Yvonne Sue “Bonnie” Masden, 83, of Louisville, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was a native of Clermont and the daughter of the late George Washington and Molly Edith Crump Tinnell. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church and retired from Louisville Pulmonary Group, where she was an x-ray technician.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Patrick Sweat; one stepson, Wendell Masden; five sisters, Sandra Ryan, Geneva Ratchford, Darnell Travis, Lucille Tinnell and Georgia Faye Jackson; and one grandson, Matthew Willis.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Willis (Steven); one son, Steven Sweat (Susan); two stepdaughters, Tina Thomas (Wilson) and Sallye Bradley (Eddie); two sisters, Rita Maraman and Sharon Tinnell; one brother, Sherman Tinnell (Sheila); five grandchildren, Rhyan, Scott, Chris, Daniel and Grace; five stepgrandchildren, Sara, Julia, Carrie, Jodie and Lindsey; seven great-grandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of

arrangements.

