Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Rudell Graves Whitehouse, 90, Springfield

Mary Rudell Graves Whitehouse, 90, of Bardstown Road, Springfield, died at 8:42 am Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by three daughters, Diane (James Lawrence) Keene of Lexington, Brenda (Robert) Mattingly of Loretto and Sheila (David) Thomas of Springfield; one son, Ralph Whitehouse of Bardstown; two sisters, Barbara (Stanley) Reed of Holy Cross and Rose Ethel Spalding of Mount Washington; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2020, and 7-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hosparus of Green River.

Due to COVID19 restrictions face masks and social distancing are required both at the funeral and at church. No food allowed at funeral home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-