Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Lee Lewis, 84, Cecilia

Robert Lee Lewis, 84, of Cecilia, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Armym and retired as Personnel Manager for V.G. Reed and Sons.

ROBERT LEE LEWIS

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Joan Lewis; one son, Dennis Patrick Lewis; two brothers, Joe Cain and James Lewis and one sister, Carol Jean Lewis.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jessie Ellen Gaither Lewis; two daughters, Valerie Anne Sharp (Tommy) and Monica Lewis Taul (David); two sons, James Michael Lewis (Polly) and Jamis Lee Lewis (Winifred); 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church with Bro. Mitch Whidden Jr. officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-